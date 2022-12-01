← Company Directory
Rabobank
Rabobank Salaries

Rabobank's salary ranges from $73,533 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Netherlands at the low-end to $120,000 for a Investment Banker in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rabobank. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $99.9K

DevOps Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $90K
Product Manager
Median $90.5K

Investment Banker
Median $120K
Accountant
$76.5K
Business Analyst
$86.3K
Data Analyst
$88.6K
Financial Analyst
$73.5K
Project Manager
$99.7K
Recruiter
$105K
Solution Architect
$93.6K
Venture Capitalist
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rabobank is Investment Banker with a yearly total compensation of $120,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rabobank is $92,073.

Other Resources