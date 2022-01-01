Company Directory
Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si Salaries

Quantum-Si's salary ranges from $96,515 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $231,150 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quantum-Si. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
$96.5K
Product Manager
$231K
Software Engineer
$132K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quantum-Si is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quantum-Si is $132,300.

