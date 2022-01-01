← Company Directory
WP Engine
WP Engine Salaries

WP Engine's salary ranges from $41,790 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $230,145 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WP Engine. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $144K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $179K
Business Analyst
$84.6K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
Human Resources
$189K
Information Technologist (IT)
$41.8K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Manager
$230K
Recruiter
$121K
Sales
$61.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WP Engine is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,145. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WP Engine is $120,600.

