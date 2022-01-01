← Company Directory
Clever Devices
Clever Devices Salaries

Clever Devices's salary ranges from $89,555 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $257,040 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clever Devices. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $114K
Data Analyst
$89.6K
Hardware Engineer
$123K
Product Manager
Median $155K
Solution Architect
$257K
Technical Program Manager
$154K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clever Devices is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $257,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clever Devices is $138,363.

