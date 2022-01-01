← Company Directory
MURAL
MURAL Salaries

MURAL's salary ranges from $39,195 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Argentina at the low-end to $300,998 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MURAL. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $169K
L3 $187K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $200K
Product Manager
Median $215K

Business Analyst
$147K
Data Science Manager
$194K
Graphic Designer
$208K
Human Resources
$39.2K
Marketing
$167K
Marketing Operations
$126K
Program Manager
$131K
Sales
$294K
Software Engineering Manager
$301K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At MURAL, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MURAL is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $300,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MURAL is $187,083.

Other Resources