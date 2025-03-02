← Company Directory
MURAL
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

MURAL Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at MURAL totals $200K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MURAL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
MURAL
Product Designer
New York, NY
Total per year
$200K
Level
L4
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$17.5K
Bonus
$32K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at MURAL?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At MURAL, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at MURAL in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MURAL for the Product Designer role in United States is $192,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MURAL

Related Companies

  • WP Engine
  • Flexera
  • Yugabyte
  • Clever Devices
  • Anvyl
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources