QuantCo
QuantCo Salaries

QuantCo's salary ranges from $126,375 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $193,205 for a Data Scientist in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of QuantCo. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $126K
Data Scientist
Median $193K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At QuantCo, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at QuantCo is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $193,205. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QuantCo is $159,790.

