QuantCo
QuantCo Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at QuantCo totals CHF 158K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for QuantCo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
QuantCo
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 158K
Level
L3
Base
CHF 122K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 10.2K
Bonus
CHF 25.5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at QuantCo?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At QuantCo, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at QuantCo in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 240,362. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QuantCo for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 156,683.

Other Resources