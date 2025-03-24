← Company Directory
Qonto
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Qonto Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in Spain package at Qonto totals €54.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qonto's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Qonto
Product Designer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€54.3K
Level
Senior
Base
€54.3K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Qonto?

€145K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Qonto in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €57,196. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qonto for the Product Designer role in Spain is €54,348.

Other Resources