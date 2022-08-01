← Company Directory
Propy
    • About

    Propy is a Silicon Valley leader in real estate transaction and offer management for brokers and agents. We cover the entire transaction process securely and simply, from offer to close. Brokerages across the country trust Propy SaaS platform for our automated notifications, e-signature, analytics, and compliance tracking to ensure that property deals are closed quicker, easier, and cheaper.Easily track and manage all phases of real estate transactions, from offer to close. With an extra layer of security, take the stress out of filing paperwork and focus more on closing deals. Features include commission management, e-signatures, MLS integration, cloud-storage, payments, custom analytics reports and more.

    http://www.propy.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    60
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

