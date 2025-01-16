← Company Directory
Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble UX Researcher Salaries

The average UX Researcher total compensation in United States at Procter & Gamble ranges from $90.7K to $126K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$97.2K - $114K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$90.7K$97.2K$114K$126K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Procter & Gamble in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $126,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the UX Researcher role in United States is $90,720.

