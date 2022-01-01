← Company Directory
Whirlpool
Whirlpool Salaries

Whirlpool's salary ranges from $24,511 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $228,850 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Whirlpool. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $97.9K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $81.4K
Product Designer
Median $80K

Business Analyst
$91.8K
Data Scientist
$24.5K
Financial Analyst
$85.4K
Hardware Engineer
$85.4K
Human Resources
$163K
Industrial Designer
$179K
Information Technologist (IT)
$31.9K
Marketing
$165K
Product Manager
$165K
Project Manager
$132K
Software Engineering Manager
$156K
Technical Program Manager
$229K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Whirlpool is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Whirlpool is $97,900.

