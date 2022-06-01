← Company Directory
Newell Brands
Newell Brands Salaries

Newell Brands's salary ranges from $30,019 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $196,882 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Newell Brands. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$194K
Data Analyst
$101K
Data Scientist
$140K
Financial Analyst
$111K
Hardware Engineer
$91.5K
Management Consultant
$30K
Marketing
$79.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$90.5K
Product Manager
$195K
Technical Program Manager
$197K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Newell Brands is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,882. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Newell Brands is $105,597.

