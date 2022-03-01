← Company Directory
Coty
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Coty Salaries

Coty's salary ranges from $59,697 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Germany at the low-end to $321,440 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coty. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Development
$134K
Marketing
$176K
Marketing Operations
$93K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Product Manager
$59.7K
Program Manager
$321K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coty is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coty is $134,325.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Coty

Related Companies

  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Kohl's
  • Newell Brands
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources