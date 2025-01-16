← Company Directory
Procter & Gamble
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Procter & Gamble Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Azerbaijan at Procter & Gamble ranges from AZN 150K to AZN 213K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Procter & Gamble's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

AZN 170K - AZN 202K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AZN 150KAZN 170KAZN 202KAZN 213K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Procter & Gamble?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Procter & Gamble in Azerbaijan sits at a yearly total compensation of AZN 213,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Procter & Gamble for the Marketing Operations role in Azerbaijan is AZN 150,058.

