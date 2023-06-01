← Company Directory
Presence From Innovation
    About

    Presence From Innovation (PFI) is a manufacturer and distributor of retail store displays and fixtures, specializing in custom injection-molded single-serve coolers to drive impulse purchases. They design and manufacture a variety of specialized retail racks and fixtures made of plastic, wood, metal, or wire for Fortune 50 B2C companies to small independent retailers and craft consumer brands. PFI has high-quality products and excellent customer service, with enduring relationships with their Top 10 clients averaging 18 years. They have headquarters and manufacturing facilities in St. Louis, Missouri, and operate a Sourcing, Engineering, and Logistics office in Shanghai, China. PFI was originally founded in 1956 as "Paul Flum Ideas."

    http://pfinnovation.com
    Website
    1956
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources