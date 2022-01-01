← Company Directory
Postman
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Postman Salaries

Postman's salary ranges from $16,090 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $240,195 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Postman. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC1 $32.5K
IC2 $40.1K
IC3 $49.7K
IC4 $92K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $29K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $89.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
57 24
Business Development
$192K
Product Manager
Median $228K
Recruiter
$16.1K
Sales
$18K
Solution Architect
$240K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Postman, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Postman is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $240,195. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Postman is $49,661.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Postman

Related Companies

  • Zerto
  • FinancialForce
  • Magaya
  • Verifone
  • InMobi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources