Point Predictive
Point Predictive Salaries

Point Predictive's salary ranges from $149,250 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $185,070 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Point Predictive. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$185K
Technical Program Manager
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Point Predictive is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Point Predictive is $167,160.

