Software Engineer compensation in Greater San Diego Area at PlayStation ranges from $124K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $239K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater San Diego Area package totals $191K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PlayStation's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$124K
$121K
$0
$3K
Software Engineer 2
$183K
$156K
$0
$27.1K
Senior Software Engineer
$209K
$169K
$0
$40.5K
Staff Software Engineer
$239K
$191K
$0
$48.3K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title