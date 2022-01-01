← Company Directory
Personio
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Personio Salaries

Personio's salary ranges from $28,223 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Germany at the low-end to $281,147 for a Recruiter in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Personio. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $85.5K
L4 $97.3K
L5 $123K
L5B $171K
L6 $279K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L5B $157K
L6 $166K
Business Operations
$62.3K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Chief of Staff
$230K
Data Analyst
$65.3K
Data Scientist
$152K
Human Resources
$126K
Marketing
$73K
Product Designer
$120K
Product Design Manager
$197K
Product Manager
$210K
Program Manager
$90.5K
Recruiter
$281K
Sales
$28.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$223K
Solution Architect
$60.6K
Technical Program Manager
$110K
UX Researcher
$90.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Personio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Personio is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,147. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Personio is $123,147.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Personio

Related Companies

  • Bosch Global
  • Parity Technologies
  • Shield AI
  • Celonis
  • Contentful
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources