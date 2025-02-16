← Company Directory
Personio
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Personio Product Designer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Personio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

€102K - €121K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€90.1K€102K€121K€128K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Product Designer submission at Personio to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

€149K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.9K+ (sometimes €279K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Personio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Personio in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €127,971. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Personio for the Product Designer role in Ireland is €90,136.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Personio

Related Companies

  • Bosch Global
  • Parity Technologies
  • Shield AI
  • Celonis
  • Contentful
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources