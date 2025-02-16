Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Personio ranges from €79.4K per year for L3 to €259K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Personio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
€79.4K
€72.2K
€6K
€1.2K
L4
€90.3K
€80.1K
€10.2K
€0
L5
€117K
€100K
€16.4K
€0
L5B
€158K
€129K
€29.8K
€0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Personio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
