Celonis
Celonis Salaries

Celonis's salary ranges from $67,713 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United Kingdom at the low-end to $208,024 for a Technical Program Manager in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Celonis. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
IC1 $69.5K
IC2 $107K
IC3 $121K
IC4 $155K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $84.3K
Recruiter
Median $193K
Customer Service
$181K
Data Science Manager
$89.5K
Data Scientist
$67.7K
Financial Analyst
$194K
Human Resources
$206K
Management Consultant
$84.7K
Marketing
$88.6K
Partner Manager
$131K
Product Designer
$149K
Program Manager
$164K
Project Manager
$159K
Sales
$115K
Sales Engineer
$201K
Software Engineering Manager
$177K
Solution Architect
$131K
Technical Program Manager
$208K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Celonis, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Celonis is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,024. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Celonis is $140,061.

