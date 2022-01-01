← Company Directory
Contentful
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Contentful Salaries

Contentful's salary ranges from $61,737 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $163,299 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Contentful. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC1 $64K
IC2 $87.8K
IC3 $104K
IC4 $107K
IC5 $115K
IC6 $125K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $113K
Product Manager
Median $116K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Business Analyst
$113K
Business Development
$163K
Data Analyst
$109K
Data Scientist
$103K
Marketing
$126K
Marketing Operations
$92.5K
Product Designer
Median $77.9K
Program Manager
$93K
Project Manager
$86.5K
Recruiter
$61.7K
Sales
$78.7K
Sales Engineer
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Contentful, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (0.48% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (0.48% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (0.48% per period)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Contentful is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,299. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contentful is $105,649.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Contentful

Related Companies

  • Bosch Global
  • QuantumBlack
  • Parity Technologies
  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources