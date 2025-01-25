Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Contentful ranges from €60K per year for IC1 to €117K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €99.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Contentful's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
€60K
€60K
€0
€0
IC2
€82.3K
€81.7K
€468.5
€118.1
IC3
€97.7K
€96.7K
€1K
€0
IC4
€100K
€100K
€289.5
€0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Contentful, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (0.48% per period)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (0.48% per period)
25% vests in the 4th-year (0.48% per period)