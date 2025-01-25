Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Contentful ranges from €60K per year for IC1 to €117K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €99.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Contentful's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) €60K €60K €0 €0 IC2 Software Engineer I €82.3K €81.7K €468.5 €118.1 IC3 Software Engineer II €97.7K €96.7K €1K €0 IC4 Software Engineer III €100K €100K €289.5 €0 View 5 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Contentful, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 0.48 % per period )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 0.48 % per period )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 0.48 % per period )

