Contentful
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Contentful Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Contentful ranges from €60K per year for IC1 to €117K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €99.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Contentful's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
€60K
€60K
€0
€0
IC2
Software Engineer I
€82.3K
€81.7K
€468.5
€118.1
IC3
Software Engineer II
€97.7K
€96.7K
€1K
€0
IC4
Software Engineer III
€100K
€100K
€289.5
€0
View 5 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Contentful, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (0.48% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (0.48% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (0.48% per period)



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Contentful in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €120,257. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contentful for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €99,720.

Other Resources