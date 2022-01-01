← Company Directory
QuantumBlack
QuantumBlack Salaries

QuantumBlack's salary ranges from $90,953 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $220,543 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of QuantumBlack. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
Median $91K
Software Engineer
Median $145K
Management Consultant
$215K

Product Manager
$178K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at QuantumBlack is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,543. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QuantumBlack is $178,352.

