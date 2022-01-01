← Company Directory
Nexient
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Nexient Salaries

Nexient's salary ranges from $85,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $244,770 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nexient. Last updated: 2/23/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $85K

Backend Software Engineer

Marketing
$174K
Product Manager
$245K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

59 24
59 24
Software Engineering Manager
$222K
Solution Architect
$224K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Nexient, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nexient is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nexient is $222,156.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nexient

Related Companies

  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • FiveBy Solutions
  • Saggezza
  • AchieveIt
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources