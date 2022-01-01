Nexient Salaries

Nexient's salary ranges from $85,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $244,770 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nexient. Last updated: 2/23/2025
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Nexient, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)
