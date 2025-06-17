← Company Directory
QuantumBlack
QuantumBlack Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United Kingdom package at QuantumBlack totals £66.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for QuantumBlack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
QuantumBlack
Data Scientist
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£66.7K
Level
L2
Base
£66.7K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at QuantumBlack?

£122K

£122K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at QuantumBlack in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £151,654. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QuantumBlack for the Data Scientist role in United Kingdom is £71,748.

