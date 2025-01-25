← Company Directory
Contentful
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Contentful Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at Contentful totals €106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Contentful's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Contentful
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€106K
Level
hidden
Base
€106K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Contentful?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.1K+ (sometimes €281K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Contentful, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (0.48% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (0.48% per period)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (0.48% per period)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Contentful in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €130,765. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contentful for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €105,899.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Contentful

Related Companies

  • Bosch Global
  • QuantumBlack
  • Parity Technologies
  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources