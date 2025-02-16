← Company Directory
Personio
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Personio Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany at Personio ranges from €146K per year for L5B to €154K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Personio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L5B
€146K
€125K
€20.7K
€0
€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Personio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Personio in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €191,149. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Personio for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €122,578.

Other Resources