Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany at Personio ranges from €146K per year for L5B to €154K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €150K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Personio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 € -- € -- € -- € -- L4 € -- € -- € -- € -- L5 € -- € -- € -- € -- L5B €146K €125K €20.7K €0 View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Personio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Personio ?

