Perennial Environmental Services, LLC, has been providing technical environmental solutions and management with fresh perspectives and unparalleled efficiency since 2003.Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a satellite office in Austin, Texas, our collective experience stretches across the United States. We have extensive experience in the oil and gas industry working for leading energy and pipeline companies. Perennial’s projects range from residential and commercial developments to large transportation projects.Our dedicated team of biologists, environmental scientists, GIS specialists, environmental regulatory specialists, and archaeologists specializes in complete surveys and evaluations for biological and physical resources, cultural resources, and preparation of environmental documents that comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other federal, state, and local environmental laws and regulations. Perennial provides clients with strategic advantages from a partnership of shared expectations of success, true solutions-minded thinking, and a scope-of-work and timely delivery schedule tailored to each project’s needs.