Software Engineer compensation in United States at Peraton ranges from $90.4K per year for Associate to $137K per year for Senior Associate. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $95K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Peraton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate
$90.4K
$88.8K
$0
$1.6K
Senior Associate
$137K
$137K
$0
$333
Lead Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Advisor
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
