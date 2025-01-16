Software Engineer compensation in United States at Paychex ranges from $77K per year for Software Engineer I to $131K per year for Software Engineer IV. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Paychex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$77K
$77K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$98.7K
$97.7K
$412
$625
Software Engineer III
$110K
$107K
$2.9K
$462
Software Engineer IV
$131K
$126K
$5.3K
$417
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Paychex, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)