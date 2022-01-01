← Company Directory
Parexel
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Parexel Salaries

Parexel's salary ranges from $31,959 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Taiwan at the low-end to $274,278 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Parexel. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$32K
Data Scientist
$100K
Financial Analyst
$37.2K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Management Consultant
$95.6K
Product Manager
$131K
Sales
$127K
Software Engineer
$274K
Software Engineering Manager
$94.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Parexel is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $274,278. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Parexel is $97,921.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Parexel

Related Companies

  • Cox Enterprises
  • Berkadia
  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • John Hancock
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources