PagerDuty
PagerDuty Salaries

PagerDuty's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $325,017 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PagerDuty. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
SDE II $191K
SDE III $243K
SDE IV $245K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $240K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $315K
Accountant
$89.6K
Data Scientist
$126K
Financial Analyst
$182K
Information Technologist (IT)
$281K
Marketing
Median $205K
Sales
$268K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$325K
Solution Architect
$99.3K
UX Researcher
$201K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PagerDuty, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At PagerDuty, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PagerDuty is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $325,017. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PagerDuty is $222,500.

