Estimated Total Value: $1,800
HibernationDuty Week is when everyone at PagerDuty, with the exception of a small, coverage crew, will be asked to take a much needed break each year. We want to allow everyone an opportunity to truly disconnect and recharge, without worrying about the emails and work piling up while away.
15 days
10 days
12 weeks
22 weeks
STD, LTD
Monthly $75 Electronic Allowance
100% match on the first 1% of base salary
Healthcare FSA and Dependent Care FSA, Pre-tax Commuter Benefits
Prudential Student Loan Assistance
For expecting and new parents