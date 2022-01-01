← Company Directory
PagerDuty
PagerDuty Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $1,800

Unique To PagerDuty
  • HibernationDuty

    HibernationDuty Week is when everyone at PagerDuty, with the exception of a small, coverage crew, will be asked to take a much needed break each year. We want to allow everyone an opportunity to truly disconnect and recharge, without worrying about the emails and work piling up while away.

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Remote Work

    Monthly $75 Electronic Allowance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $1,200

    100% match on the first 1% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Healthcare FSA and Dependent Care FSA, Pre-tax Commuter Benefits

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    Prudential Student Loan Assistance

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

  • Roth 401k

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Cleo

    For expecting and new parents

  • Care.com Membership

  • Emergency Backup Care

  • Ginger.io Mental Health Solution

    Other Resources