PACCAR
PACCAR Salaries

PACCAR's salary ranges from $58,290 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $150,743 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PACCAR. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $113K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $96.5K
Data Scientist
Median $115K

Business Analyst
Median $115K
Accountant
$99.5K
Administrative Assistant
$58.3K
Data Analyst
$109K
Financial Analyst
$120K
Hardware Engineer
$111K
Legal
$101K
Project Manager
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$145K
Solution Architect
$90K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PACCAR is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,743. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PACCAR is $110,550.

Other Resources