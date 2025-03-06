← Company Directory
PACCAR
PACCAR Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at PACCAR totals $113K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PACCAR's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
PACCAR
Data Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$113K
Level
G31
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at PACCAR?

$160K

Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at PACCAR in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $133,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PACCAR for the Software Engineer role in United States is $110,000.

