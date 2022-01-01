← Company Directory
Cummins
Cummins Salaries

Cummins's salary ranges from $40,200 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $186,333 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cummins. Last updated: 3/13/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
CC01 $93.9K
CC02 $106K
CC03 $121K
CC05 $132K
Software Engineer
CC01 $89.4K
CC02 $122K
CC03 $137K
CC04 $186K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Technical Program Manager
Median $165K

Project Manager
CC02 $113K
CC03 $140K
Data Scientist
CC01 $114K
CC03 $130K
CC05 $112K
Product Designer
CC01 $81.7K
CC03 $132K
Financial Analyst
CC01 $74.2K
CC02 $87.4K
Product Manager
Median $144K
Business Analyst
Median $90K
Program Manager
Median $106K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $151K
Accountant
$83.4K
Controls Engineer
$182K
Customer Service
$103K
Customer Service Operations
$92.3K
Data Science Manager
$137K
Hardware Engineer
$40.2K
Human Resources
$111K
Industrial Designer
$124K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.1K
Management Consultant
$161K
Marketing
$62.7K
Sales
$167K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.4K
Solution Architect
$165K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cummins is Software Engineer at the CC04 level with a yearly total compensation of $186,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cummins is $113,382.

