OutSystems
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

OutSystems Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Romania at OutSystems ranges from RON 335K to RON 459K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OutSystems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 363K - RON 431K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 335KRON 363KRON 431KRON 459K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at OutSystems?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at OutSystems in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 459,141. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OutSystems for the Software Engineering Manager role in Romania is RON 335,373.

