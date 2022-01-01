← Company Directory
ConnectWise
ConnectWise Salaries

ConnectWise's salary ranges from $19,198 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $231,150 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ConnectWise. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $19.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$84K
Data Science Manager
$180K

Data Scientist
$83.6K
Product Designer
$126K
Product Manager
$53.2K
Sales
$231K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$62.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$50.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ConnectWise is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ConnectWise is $83,640.

