Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Outreach ranges from CZK 1.62M per year for L2 to CZK 1.98M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 1.71M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Outreach's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer (Entry Level) CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- L2 Senior Software Engineer CZK 1.62M CZK 1.54M CZK 45.8K CZK 40.8K L3 Staff Software Engineer CZK 1.98M CZK 1.89M CZK 0 CZK 90.8K L4 Senior Staff Software Engineer CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- CZK -- View 2 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CZK ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Outreach, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Outreach ?

