Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic at Outreach ranges from CZK 1.62M per year for L2 to CZK 1.98M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Czech Republic package totals CZK 1.71M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Outreach's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/16/2025
L1
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
L2
CZK 1.62M
CZK 1.54M
CZK 45.8K
CZK 40.8K
L3
CZK 1.98M
CZK 1.89M
CZK 0
CZK 90.8K
L4
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
At Outreach, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)