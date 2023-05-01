Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global in vitro diagnostics company that provides automated instruments, assays, reagents, and other consumables for clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests. Their solutions detect and monitor disease progression across a range of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19. They also offer immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing and donor screening for infectious diseases. The company provides orthocare services and engages in contract manufacturing activities. Their products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers.