← Company Directory
OCBC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

OCBC Salaries

OCBC's salary ranges from $17,286 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Indonesia at the low-end to $110,843 for a Product Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OCBC. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $72K
Data Analyst
$17.3K
Data Scientist
$98.8K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Financial Analyst
$90.9K
Product Manager
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$38.3K
Solution Architect
$48.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OCBC is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,843. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OCBC is $72,030.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for OCBC

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • SoFi
  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources