Nuvve Holding Corp. is a green energy technology company that develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. They offer fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services. Their V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption.