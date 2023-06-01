← Company Directory
Nuvve
    About

    Nuvve Holding Corp. is a green energy technology company that develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. They offer fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services. Their V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption.

    http://nuvve.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    61
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources