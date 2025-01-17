Software Engineer compensation in Spain at NTT DATA ranges from €23.8K per year for Associate Software Engineer to €25.7K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €23.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NTT DATA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€23.8K
€18.9K
€4.5K
€407.4
Senior Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€25.7K
€25.4K
€170.7
€128.2
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
