NortonLifeLock Salaries

NortonLifeLock's salary ranges from $21,883 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $320,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NortonLifeLock. Last updated: 3/30/2025
30%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
At NortonLifeLock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)
