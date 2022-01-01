← Company Directory
NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Salaries

NortonLifeLock's salary ranges from $21,883 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $320,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NortonLifeLock. Last updated: 3/30/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
SDE 2 $21.9K
SDE 3 $38.6K
SDE 5 $76.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $200K
Business Analyst
$157K

Business Development
$159K
Customer Service
$194K
Data Science Manager
$233K
Data Scientist
$71.8K
Financial Analyst
$141K
Marketing
$189K
Marketing Operations
$85.4K
Product Designer
$191K
Program Manager
$273K
Project Manager
$201K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $320K
Solution Architect
$239K
Technical Program Manager
$209K
Vesting Schedule

30%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NortonLifeLock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NortonLifeLock is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NortonLifeLock is $190,045.

Other Resources