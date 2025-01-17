Software Engineer compensation in India at NortonLifeLock ranges from ₹1.85M per year for SDE 2 to ₹6.51M per year for SDE 5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.4M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NortonLifeLock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹1.85M
₹1.65M
₹115K
₹90.2K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.29M
₹2.69M
₹495K
₹101K
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
30%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
At NortonLifeLock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)
30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)
