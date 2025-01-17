← Company Directory
NortonLifeLock
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

NortonLifeLock Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at NortonLifeLock ranges from ₹1.85M per year for SDE 2 to ₹6.51M per year for SDE 5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.4M.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
SDE 1(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
SDE 2
₹1.85M
₹1.65M
₹115K
₹90.2K
Senior Software Engineer
SDE 3
₹3.29M
₹2.69M
₹495K
₹101K
Principal Software Engineer
SDE 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

30%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NortonLifeLock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at NortonLifeLock in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,507,258. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NortonLifeLock for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,943,597.

Other Resources