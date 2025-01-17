← Company Directory
NortonLifeLock
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

NortonLifeLock Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at NortonLifeLock totals $156K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NortonLifeLock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
NortonLifeLock
Principal Analytics Specialist
Tempe, AZ
Total per year
$156K
Level
L9
Base
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$7K
Bonus
$13.5K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at NortonLifeLock?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

30%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NortonLifeLock, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at NortonLifeLock in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $212,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NortonLifeLock for the Data Scientist role in United States is $148,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NortonLifeLock

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • SoFi
  • Adobe
  • ServiceNow
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources