← Company Directory
Northvolt
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Northvolt Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Sweden at Northvolt ranges from SEK 767K to SEK 1.05M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northvolt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 821K - SEK 992K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 767KSEK 821KSEK 992KSEK 1.05M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Technical Program Manager submissions at Northvolt to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 326K+ (sometimes SEK 3.26M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Northvolt?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Northvolt in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,046,542. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northvolt for the Technical Program Manager role in Sweden is SEK 766,863.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Northvolt

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • Pinterest
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources